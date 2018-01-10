Keeping the focus on real estate, nearly 300 real estate agents and affiliate members of the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors combined the 2018 installation of officers and board of directors members with a caravan of luxury homes currently on the market.

This progressive dinner, catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant and Lounge, transported guests to three multi-million dollar homes in Palm Springs designed for entertaining and unique architecture.

The first home on tour welcomed guests to Hollywood Glamour in the heart of the historic Movie Colony at a magnificent tennis estate once owned by Joan Perry Cohn (widow of Harry Cohn) and Lawrence Harvey. Represented by Brady Sandahl of Keller Williams Luxury, and offered at $2,995,000, guests enjoyed the vast grounds and multiple entertaining areas inside and out of this dramatic four bedroom, four-bath home.

A pool-side dinner at the Spanish styled “Hacienda de Campos”, built in 1937 and located on a prized corner lot in the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood, was the perfect setting to enjoy the old world history of Palm Springs. This charming five bedroom, five bath, beautifully restored residence offers private guest quarters, and is primed for entertaining with its sprawling grounds and quaint courtyards. This estate is represented by Carl Borey of Keller Williams Luxury and is available at $2,699,000.

The finale home offered the guests a glimpse of Palm Springs’ rich history, as guests partied like the Hollywood’s legendary stars did in the home, formerly owned by Jack Warner, of Warner Brothers Studios. This slice of paradise, in the heart of Old Las Palmas, has been the playground for its fair share of Hollywood royalty. After a lengthy transformation, the Jack Warner estate seamlessly blends modern comforts with old world charm and is a one-of-a-kind private oasis. Represented by Marc Lange and Carl Blea, of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, this estate will be coming on the market soon.

The 2018 board of directors include President George Rider, Secretary Heather Ozur, Treasurer Benjamin Leaskou and President-Elect Renee Edly. Directors include Jim Webb, Henry Hampton, David Cantwell, Meda Thompson, John Cyr, Adree Rojas, Tony Vaccaro, Stephen Buchard, James Ronald Whittney and past president Lucio Bernal.

The Realtor of the Year award went to Meda Thompson; Affiliate Award to Brian Loth; the President’s Award to Frank Alvarez, and the Pinnacle Award to David Cantwell.

Sponsorship included:

Executive Partner: themls.com; Wintrust Mortgage, Dana Dukelow; United American Mortgage Corp, Dean Rathbun; Acme House Co., Debra Comer; EverBank, Eric Bennett and Vivian La Cour; HomeBridge, Sandy Edelstein, and Keller Williams Real Estate, Michael Hilgenberg.

Contributing Partner: Remax Consultants, Peter Terracciano; Escrow Professionals, Inc., Jon Lizarraga; Bennion Deville Homes, David Cantwell; The Five Hundred, John Monahan; Leaskou Partners, Benjamin Leaskou; Windermere Real Estate, Laura Clark; HK Lane/Christies, Harvey Katofsky, and Imagine It! Media, Jeff Shotwell.

Presenting Sponsor: Palm Springs Life Homes, Randee Bayne, and HOM/Sotheby’s International Realty, Mike Shapiro.

Premier Partner: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Gordon Miles; Franklin Loan Center, Walter Neil; Tarbell Realtors, Dwayne Carrier; Zillow Group, Wes Wiggins; Desert Moving Co.; Wheaton World Wide Moving, Robert Sabo, and Elite Anywhere.

Member Partner: Loan Depot, Jon-Eric Lehman; HomeSmart Professionals, Rich LaRue; Larson Desert Realty, Donna Larson; Frzier Pest Control, Inc., Joe and Julie Frazier; Livingston Home Inspections, Mike Livingston; Loan Depot, Todd Rousher; Property I.D., Joan Parker; Pacific Premiere Bank, Margaret Keung; Fidelity National Home Warranty/Disclosure Source, Penny Olender, and Old Republic Home Protection, Kathy Lansford.

In-Kind Sponsor: Local’s Choice, Nicole Mendoza; Nandina Organics, Laurel and Mat Thomas; Nissan Palm Springs, Seth Robinson; Eight4Nine Restaurant and Lounge, and Red Door Pictures, Sandy Swett.

Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors

4045 Ramon Road

Palm Springs 92264

760-320-6885

psrar.org