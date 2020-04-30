Big Screen Goes Small Screen

Palm Springs Shortfest 2020 will bring its screenings into the homes of attendees following the decision announced April 30 that the annual June event will go virtual.

In a letter to filmmakers that was shared with the media, Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez and Managing Director Rhea Lewis-Woodson say Shortfest is “fully committed to doing our part in flattening the curve by following the law and guidelines set by the CDC, State of California, Riverside County and the City of Palm Springs” in choosing not to hold an in-person event.

In its place, many of the elements that make ShortFest unique will remain, such as classes and panels, and screenings. Started in 1995, ShortFest was created with filmmakers in mind to showcase emerging talent and provide a platform for films that were missing exposure to the public.

ShortFest 2020 will mark its 25th year with these differences:

• In early June, they will announce an Official Selection, curated from the more than 6,000 submissions received this season. A selection of these films will be available for screening on the Shortfest website for free from June 16-22 (the original dates of the festival).

• Virtual classes and panels with industry guests will be available from June 16-22 as part of the ShortFest Forum.

• In late June, ShortFest will announce the winners from their curated line-up presenting them with awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award qualifying awards.

• ShortFest will be return all submission fees to FilmFreeway who will issue full refunds or credit to filmmakers.

ShortFest plans to announce more details in early June. For more information, visit psfilmfest.org/2020-shortfest.