30 Things to Do in June

Palm Springs International ShortFest: June 21–27

“There are no rules in short films,” declares Sudeep Sharma, interim artistic director and director of programming at Palm Springs International ShortFest 2022. “To create emotions and connections in 10 to 15 minutes — that’s really difficult to do.”

Sharma and the five other members of the ShortFest 2022 programming team sift through thousands of submissions annually to select the shorts that comprise the multigenre lineup. Shorts that make the cut fit two criteria: They clock in under 40 minutes, and they use that time to shift the viewer’s way of seeing the world.

Because they’re often created by early-career filmmakers and feature primarily emerging actors, shorts, in particular, make their mark through a “freshness of voice [and] uniqueness of perspective,” Sharma explains. ShortFest 2022 cultivates that cutting-edge outlook through an open submission process — anyone, from anywhere in the world, can offer a film for consideration via the festival’s digital portal.

The result is a vibrant, compelling roundup of stories and a ShortFest 2022 with a friendly, camplike feel. Rather than focusing on length or genre, Sharma and his fellow ShortFest 2022 programmers group films by theme, encouraging attendees to trace the ties between the shorts. He hopes viewers find links between themselves and the folks on-screen, as well: “It’s kind of amazing to see, ‘Oh, I’m completely immersed in this world,’ ” he reflects, “ ‘and I’ve been watching for three minutes.’ ” psfilmfest.org

Sex & The Drag: Through June 5

Actress and playwright Mae West served a 10-day prison sentence for obscenity after members of New York’s law enforcement watched her provocative dramedy Sex. See the 1926 play along with The Drag in this double feature at Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs. desertroseplayhouse.org

Homage to Collage: Through June 26

The Artists Council celebrates the full spectrum of collage techniques, including other mixed media applications, with a show and sale at Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert. Admission is free Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. artistscouncil.com

Leon Polk Smith: Through Aug. 28

Palm Springs Art Museum celebrates the rich colors and geometric shapes that define Leon Polk Smith’s abstract paintings. Smith grew up on a homestead in Oklahoma and became enraptured by fine art as a college student in New York City. psmuseum.org

Gonzalo Lebrija: Miracle of the Eternal Present: Through Oct. 2

View two decades’ worth of photos, videos, sculptures, and paintings by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija at Palm Springs Art Museum. Lebrija often tilts the perspective on ordinary objects, as with his sculpture History of suspended time (A monument for the impossible), which turns a 1968 Chevy Malibu on its nose. psmuseum.org

Pattern Play: Through Nov. 20

Palm Springs Art Museum exhibits joyful drawings, textiles, wallpapers, and other creations from the mind of Jacqueline Groag, a British designer who catered to the post-Word War II hunger for fun and vibrant clothing and housewares. psmuseum.org

Rock the Park: June 1

Fleetwood Mac tribute act Mirage takes over the Palm Springs Downtown Park during this free outdoor concert series. pschamber.org

Failure: June 3

Groovy guitar explorations meet dusty atmospheric vocals at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown as these Los Angeles–based alt-rockers perform tracks from their sixth album. pappyandharriets.com

Boz Scaggs: June 4

Do the “Lido Shuffle” down to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio for singer-songwriter and guitarist Boz Scaggs’ Out of the Blues tour. fantasyspringsresort.com

Son Volt: June 4

Sun Volt’s folk-rock sound has shaped the alt-country genre since the mid-’90s. Catch them at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

Vicki Lawrence and Mama: June 4

Vicki Lawrence originated many roles on The Carol Burnett Show but is most recognizable as Mama, a character that earned her a spinoff series. See her at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Belle & Sebastian: June 5

Your troubles will float away as you frolic around Pappy & Harriet’s and dance to the bright and happy sounds of Scottish indie-pop band Belle & Sebastian. pappyandharriets.com

Old Jews Telling Jokes: June 5–26

Sunday afternoons, enjoy classic and contemporary jokes alongside songs and monologues that look at the funny side of life at Desert Theatreworks in Indio. dtworks.org

Neko Case: June 7

Bold, ethereal vocals anchor singer-songwriter Neko Case’s sway-inducing indie sound. Hold your lighter up and cultivate “That Teenage Feeling” at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

Peter Mac as Judy Garland: June 10

Celebrate icon Judy Garland’s 100th birthday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa with tickets to see this award-winning drag tribute artist. aguacalientecasinos.com

Splash House: June 10–12

Three Palm Springs hotels host this summer music festival, where DJs spin poolside. Passes include shuttle rides between venues, and after-parties happen at Palm Springs Air Museum. splashhouse.com

Electric Light Orchestra Experience: June 11

This tribute performance at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa fêtes the band that picked up where The Beatles left off with hits such as “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman.” aguacalientecasinos.com

Daniel Rossen: June 11

Best known as the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Grizzly Bear, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Rossen brings his solo act to Pappy & Harriet’s following the April 2022 release of You Belong There. pappyandharriets.com

Wayne Brady: June 11

You know him and love him on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and game shows including Let’s Make a Deal. Now see the multitalent at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com

Steve Martin & Martin Short: June 18

The duo who met on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos and most recently starred alongside Selena Gomez in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building roast each other at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. aguacalientecasinos.com

Tom Segura: June 18

Ohio-born comedian Tom Segura is well-known for his Netflix specials and podcasts. Catch his set at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com

Crimes of the Heart: June 22–July 3

Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs presents a story about three Midwest sisters who seize the future in a hilarious but touching story that will linger long after the curtain has descended. desertroseplayouse.org

Big Bear Triathlon: June 24

Swim, bike, and run your way to the finish at Big Bear Lake. The mountain town offers triathlon racing at 6,800 feet in elevation. bigbear.californiatriathlon.org

Brit Floyd 2022: June 24

Re-creating the pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, this tribute performance includes a multimillion-dollar light show, inflatables, and plenty of theatrics. aguacalientecasinos.com

Carin León: June 24 & 26

Regional Mexican artist Carin León performs his biggest hits (twice!) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

Gerardo Ortiz: June 25

Spotlight 29 Casino features this California native who has earned two Grammy Awards for his take on regional Mexican music. spotlight29.com

Puddle of Mudd: June 25

Rock out to angsty early-aughts jams like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with with your favorite post-grunge group in a free outdoor concert. fantasyspringsresort.com

Punk Rock at The Palms: June 25

Three local bands (Hot Patooties, Emily and The Blackouts, and The Ingrates) perform at dive bar The Palms Wonder Valley in Twentynine Palms. instagram.com/palms_wonder_valley_

Southern Culture on the Skids: June 28

Get ready to jam out at The Alibi in Palm Springs with these seasoned rockers who fuse elements of rockabilly, surf, and R&B. thealibipalmsprings.com

Pansy Division: June 30

This pioneering gay rock band defied rock ’n’ roll norms in the ’90s when they let their freak flag fly with songs like “Dick of Death” and “Smells Like Queer Spirit.” Wave yours right along with them at The Alibi. thealibipalmsprings.com

