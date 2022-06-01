Have Your Ticket Ready

Juried award winners will be announced June 26 from the official selection presenting them with awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award qualifying awards. Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, June 27. This year’s categories, which will have their own group of jury members, include:

Oscar Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, Best Student U.S. Short

Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Local Jury Award, Young Cineastes Award, Bridging the Borders Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award

The ShortFest 2022 Forum will also take place June 22-26, with virtual classes and in-person panels, roundtables, and interactive events featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests. ShortFest Jury members and Forum programs and participants will be announced June 7.

