A Dose of Reality

After two years of virtual festivals, filmgoers can take their seats again at Camelot Theatres for all screenings of Palm Springs International ShortFest, June 21-27. Expect 51 programs featuring 300 international selections from 10 countries. Nearly half of them are by women directors and more than a third have filmmakers who identify as non-white.

One of those women is Ukranian director Katheryna Lesyk, who realizes this moment is as much about promoting her film, Jordan ’96, as it is bringing attention to the conflict Ukraine faces every day since Russia invaded 3+ months ago.

“I want to thank Americans and Palm Springs ShortFest for showing an interest in our work,” Lesyk says. “It’s very important for us to introduce ourselves because the world has to know and remember the (Russian invasion). It’s really terrible.” Her family is still in Ukraine, and her friends are fighting to protect their homeland.

Whether it’s spotlighting the strife in Ukraine or rising awareness on another important issue, the return of Palm Springs ShortFest to an in-person event since the pandemic took over our everyday lives in 2020 is not lost on Interim ShortFest Director Sudeep Sharma.

“Despite the extraordinarily challenging times, short filmmakers have continued to produce some of the most entertaining, urgent and moving art today,” he says. “We are so proud of their films and honored to be sharing them with our loyal Palm Springs audience and the world. We are looking forward to helping create the connections and rare experiences that only a film festival can make happen.”