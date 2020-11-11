Save the Dates

Social events have gone to Zoom, and you wear sweatpants more than party attire. But remember: This crisis is far more dreadful for others in the Coachella Valley than it is for you, and many local charities need more fortunate folks in the community to help lift others.
Although in-person events are on hold for a while, charities and other nonprofit organizations are creating virtual programs to keep donors and volunteers engaged — and safely distanced.
Here are some dates for your social calendar:
• The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens runs its WildLights experience Nov. 27–Dec. 27 (check website for times) and airs (and livestreams) a fundraiser Feb. 20, 2021, on NBC Palm Springs and Facebook Live. The annual Zoobilee Gala is set for March 6. livingdesert.org
• Animal Samaritans of the Desert presents Men of the Desert: Backstage and on the Runway, Dec. 4, on CBS Local 2. The show features handsome gentlemen and their rescued companions. animalsamaritans.org/mod
• Mama’s House has scheduled its eighth annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon for Feb. 6, 2021, at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells. themamashouse.org
• Modernism Week is set for Feb. 11–21, 2021, and plans to roll out a hybrid program of limited in-person and virtual tours, lectures, and parties. modernismweek.com
Zoobilee at The Living Desert.
Palm Springs Air Museum gala and Modernism Week.
• CSUSB Hospitality Program hosts its Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Feb. 13, 2021, at Renaissance Esmeralda. csusb.edu/pdc
• Palm Springs Air Museum has scheduled its gala for Feb. 19, 2021. palmspringsairmuseum.org
• Mizell Center’s Stars Among Us gala will take place Feb. 27, 2021, at Palm Springs Air Museum. mizell.org
• Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards is planned for March 21, 2021 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. desertaidsproject.org
• Waring International Piano Competition goes outdoors April 3, 2021, at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. The event honors Dennis Flaig-Moore and Saks Fifth Avenue. vwipc.org
• Desert Arc’s 11th annual Golf Classic Fundraiser tees off April 7, 2021, at Eagle Falls Golf Course at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. desertarc.org/golf-tournament
Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards.
United Way of the Desert presents a Madonna-themed Vogue Gala May 8, 2021, at Westin Mission Hills. The event honors Jack Fitzgerald and Patti and Jack Grundhofer. unitedwayofthedesert.org
Organizations add, cancel, and postpone events with great unpredictability amid the pandemic. Visit palmspringslife.com for updates and check event websites, or with organizers, for the status of charities that interest you.
Send your organization’s news and updates to editor@palmspringslife.com.
Barry Manilow at the Steve Chase awards.