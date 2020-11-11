Save the Dates

Social events have gone to Zoom, and you wear sweatpants more than party attire. But remember: This crisis is far more dreadful for others in the Coachella Valley than it is for you, and many local charities need more fortunate folks in the community to help lift others.

Although in-person events are on hold for a while, charities and other nonprofit organizations are creating virtual programs to keep donors and volunteers engaged — and safely distanced.

Here are some dates for your social calendar: