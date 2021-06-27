We’ve Got Spirit!

However, their work gave them little chance to interact much with other residents. “We’re kind of isolated with our business,” Milena explains. “We’re business owners, but we weren’t dealing with other local businesses, and we liked the idea of having a truly local business.”

They turned to booze — a no-brainer in a destination synonymous with cocktail culture.

“If you think of all the things we can sell, I thought, ‘Well, this is one I’m pretty certain will work here,’” Tony recalls. “It started with that thought, but we also know there’s a big movement worldwide for distilled spirits that are local.”

It’s a good time to be in gin, one of the fastest-growing categories in the spirits industry, driven in part by major players and small-batch makers offering niche versions. “There’s a huge movement around gin in particular, especially with younger people,” says Tony, a native of Wales. “In the U.K. last year, it outsold beer, and lots of countries that are not traditionally gin countries have become fanatics.”