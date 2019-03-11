Approximately 2,000 third-graders will embark on an educational discovery of the Agua Caliente people thanks to a pioneering partnership between the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the Palm Springs Unified School District and the PSUSD Foundation.

This exploration originated through the implementation of a new curriculum specially created by the Tribe and PSUSD.

The co-authored curriculum is one of the first in California to meet state standards and teach elementary school students about their local Native American tribe. The Unit of Study, which contains 10 lessons, focuses on the history, culture, traditions, and modern life of the Agua Caliente people.

The state of California recently passed legislation that requires public schools to teach about their local tribes, but long before it was enacted, PSUSD and the Tribe were working together on an Agua Caliente–specific curriculum.

“We’re filling a huge gap because oftentimes, our history teachers — not only in Palm Springs Unified but all over the state and across the country — leave out this information, and it seems as if the lessons or the stories recede over time, and kids aren’t getting the information,” says PSUSD Foundation Director Ellen Goodman.

These lessons will enhance the usual social studies lessons and expand students’ knowledge of indigenous groups, helping them to become more culturally aware and sensitive.