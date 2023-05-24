Palm Springs’ Tim Bradley Celebrated by International Boxing Hall of Fame

The last thing on Tim Bradley’s mind 15 years ago, on a lonely May night in Nottingham, England, was the International Boxing Hall of Fame. It was May 10, 2008, and survival, not fame, was the order of the day.

He had flown from the California desert to England, planning to have his fiancé, Monica, join him the day before the fight. Monica’s management and financial skills made her a huge part of Tim’s success. He needed her there, but her flights had been delayed, and she didn’t arrive until 4:30 a.m. the day of the fight.

She arrived with bad news.

“You better win,” Monica told Tim. “We only have $11 left in our bank account.”

Years later, Monica Bradley would regret the extra pressure she had put on her soon-to-be husband in that moment. But she said they had reached near rock bottom. Around that time, they had arrived at their Palm Springs home to find an eviction notice on the front door. Monica was working, and Tim was fighting everywhere he could. Back then, that meant a steady stream of low-paying fights in smaller area casinos and hotel ballrooms. Monica had kids from a previous marriage, and there were mouths to feed. But the ends weren’t meeting.

Later that day, Bradley stepped into a foreign boxing ring, in front of an unfriendly crowd, to fight Junior Witter of England for the World Boxing Council 140-pound title. Witter had the title and the home venue. In boxing, that is a huge advantage. But Bradley boxed him and outfoxed him and won easily, even though the hometown judges called it a split decision. The Bradleys left England with $52,011 in their bank account.