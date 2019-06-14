Palm Springs Strengthens Hold as Top Gay Destination

Palm Springs has been selected as the No. 1 LGBT retirement and travel destination, according to a joint list created by AARP Travel Center and Expedia.

The 11-city list is based on LGBT-friendly cities that are open and inclusive, have progressive legislation, gay-focused and gay-run businesses, and welcoming attitudes, the website says.

Palm Springs has garnered state and national attention after electing an all-LGBT city council in 2017. That may change in 2020 when voters will elect city council members by district.

The list, which included other gay destinations like Provincetown ( Massachusetts), Guerneville, (California), and Eureka Springs (Arkansas), noted Palm Springs’ places to play, stay, and signature LGBT events.

Just last year, the website SeniorAdvice listed the top 20 cities for LGBT-Friendly Retirement and ranked Palm Springs at No. 5, behind Fort Lauderdale, Austin (Texas), Atlanta, and Portland (Oregon).

