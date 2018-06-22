On Monday, June 10, 1963 the first of two 80-passenger tramway cars were removed from their packing crates and suspended from the main track of the cables. The second tramway car was unpacked and added the next day.

The anticipated date of completion, Aug. 3, was delayed and the first inaugural trip was made on Sept. 12, 1963.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was designated an historical engineering landmark in 1983 because of the 23,000 helicopter missions that were flown hauling men and equipment for the construction of four of the five towers and the 35,000 square foot Mountain Station.

