The Show Will Go On

Upham believes Green when he says that, which led to giving the show a time slot that will extend through December. “David is confident of providing an entertaining broadcast every week and we’re looking forward to seeing it,” Upham says.

Since securing the show, Green and the students have had to confront working under pandemic restrictions that place a premium on social distancing, mask wearing, and cleanliness. The students, many of whom had not worked together before, first rehearsed on Zoom before being brought to Church 212 in Palm Desert for taping.

“It’s probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever done,” Green says. “If the circumstances were normal for television, the kids would be performing together. And in this case, because we have to space them and can never have more than like three on the set at a time of 12, we’re talking four takes times four groups of people, and then catching the soloists after that.”

Despite what has turned into long days when taping, Green says the students have come ready to perform. “I’m in awe year after year of the kids, and how they rise really to whatever challenge you give them, as long as you’re there with them in the trenches,” Green says. “And they rose to this. I think they appreciate how much attention is going into the fact that we’re cleaning microphones, cords, and things between every take and between them ever touching anything. I think they really appreciate and are grateful for what we’re doing to keep them safe.”