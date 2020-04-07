The Agua Caliente Story Takes Root in School Curriculum

The story of the Agua Caliente people spans generations since time immemorial.

The unique partnership between the Tribe and the Palm Springs United School District to create an authentic curriculum on local Native American history moves from the 3rd grade classroom to the 8th and 11th grade classrooms this year.

“When the students learn about the Agua Caliente people and our Cahuilla ancestors, and they visually go into the Indian Canyons and view our ancestral lands and they go and touch the rattles and the ollas and the baskets, they get this deep, deep connection and understanding of who we actually are,” Tribal Council Member Anthony W. Purnel said.

The collaboration between the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Palm Springs United School District and the Palm Springs United School District Foundation is one of the first in California to meet state standards and teach students about their local Native American tribe.

“As a teacher and administrator for 34 years, this is the single most rewarding project I have been a part of,” said Mike Walbridge, the executive director of student learning at PSUSD. “It’s been an honor to work with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.”

The 8th grade lessons blend into existing curriculum contained within social sciences, which includes both U.S. history and geography. Tribal Council Vice Chairman Reid D. Milanovich, Council Member Anthony W. Purnel and Tribal staff oversee the curriculum development for the Tribe. That has been paramount to the success of the project, Walbridge said. The final product “reflects authentic history and issues that affected the Agua Caliente Tribe while following California (educational) standards.” And that means a better curriculum for all students.