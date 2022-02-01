Antique Home Show

When her Palm Springs antique store, Victoria’s Attic, closed shortly after the pandemic hit in 2020, owner Shelly Clark could have thought that was the end of the interaction with her customers.

What she found was her previous presence over the years at the monthly Vintage Market in Palm Springs made it possible for Clark to keep that connection and make it thrive going forward.

“The connections you make at the market truly help your business grow,” Clark says. “It isn't just a sale but a networking event in a way. You meet other dealers and you rely on people to share their experience to create even more business. It's just really fun, and it's neat to hear what they are planning to do with a piece or where it's going. And I think of my pieces like my kids, so I'm always happy when it goes to a good home.”