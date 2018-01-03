The other day I was walking south on Palm Canyon Drive and happened to spot the star marker on the sidewalk for William T. Orr. Actually, I had to do a little standing broad jump to avoid stepping on him. That’s always been a conundrum to me, whether I’m walking down Palm Canyon or Hollywood Boulevard. I mean, I’m not sure I’d think twice about stepping on Cheeta the Chimp or Chevy Chase, but God forbid even my best loafer besmirch Lauren Bacall or the Chairman of the Board.

It’s a strange thing, the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. I know they’re not gravestones, but they’ve always felt a bit funereal to me. So, I walk with caution on Palm Canyon (this does not apply to Hollywood Boulevard where such delicacy would get me knocked on my keister) and try to skirt William Powell, Charlie Farrell, Larry Gelbart, Sophia Loren, and a few dozen others I have admired personally and professionally.