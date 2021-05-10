Happy Couples

After a courtyard wedding, these two threw on leather jackets with a custom monogram and let the night begin. Her bouquet features Iceland poppies.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY LAPRADE PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashley + Jeremy
Modern romance with an edge at Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Photography:
Ashley LaPrade
Photography Planner: The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Planks & Patina
Hair and makeup: Sitting Pretty Beauty
Tying the knot in Joshua Tree National Park feels as natural as the landscape when Desert Pop Up styles a bohemian corner of the world made for only two. The ruins were an early California homestead.
Cathy + Michael
Western boots and roses for private vows in Joshua Tree
Photography and planning:
Desert Pop Up
Florals: Prism Floral
Design Hair and makeup: Beauty by Lidia
The site of countless parties, bashes, and impromptu good times since its completion for Frank Sinatra in 1947, Twin Palms Estate also made an elegant hideaway wedding for an elopement (complete with tiny cake) when this pair had to postpone their 3-day weekend wedding extravaganza.
Amber + Nick
Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate is made for swinging lovers
Photography: Matthew David Studio
Planner: The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Luna Design Studios
Cake: Over the Rainbow Desserts
From its towering tangerine entry doors past a concrete block façade, “the Parker” enchants couples and their guests with hidden courtyards, swinging chairs, and places to sneak off to for a newlywed moment alone.
David + Oren
Glamorous grooms meet their match at Parker Palm Springs
Photography:
Michael Segal
Photography Planner: COJ Events
Florals: Maggie Jensen Floral Event Design
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Lighting: Perfect Touch
Hair and makeup: Studio M
Paulina + Alex
Starry, starry lights at Indian Wells Golf Resort
Photography: Matthew David Studio
Planner: COJ Events Florals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals; Planks & Patina
Lighting: The Lighter Side; Perfect Touch Inc.
Hair and makeup: Jen Plus Colour
After a late afternoon ceremony and a few golden hour photos, this couple’s wedding celebration continued under an illuminated “tent” made of twinkling lights.
While dating, this San Francisco couple often visited Jorja’s parents in Palm Desert. “We were so thrilled to share this special place with the people closest to us,” Jorja says.
Jorja + Jacob
February love blooms in red at La Quinta Country Club.
Photography: Lovers of Love
Photography Planner: COJ Events
Florals, lighting, and rentals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Hair and makeup: Chelsea Nicole Hair and Makeup
Vibrant bougainvillea surrounding Spencer’s ceremony lawn and stone terraces above the pool adds a pop of local color to every occasion. Her all-white bouquet is in perfect contrast.
Anastasia + Jared
Timeless mountainside magic at Spencer’s Restaurant
Photography:
Erica Mendenhall Photography
Florals: My Little Flower Shop
Hair and makeup: Salon 119