palm springs wedding

Happy Couples

Seven recent style-setter weddings showcase a sampling of blissed-out desert venues.

Lisa Marie Hart Current PSL, Hotels & Resorts, Weddings Planner

After a courtyard wedding, these two threw on leather jackets with a custom monogram and let the night begin. Her bouquet features Iceland poppies.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY LAPRADE PHOTOGRAPHY

Ashley +  Jeremy

Modern romance with an edge  at Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Photography:  Ashley LaPrade
Photography Planner: The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Planks & Patina
Hair and makeup: Sitting Pretty Beauty

Tying the knot in Joshua Tree National Park feels as natural as the landscape when Desert Pop Up styles a bohemian corner of the world made for only two. The ruins were an early California homestead.

Cathy +  Michael

Western boots and roses for private  vows in Joshua Tree

Photography and planning:  Desert Pop Up
Florals: Prism Floral
Design Hair and makeup: Beauty by Lidia

The site of countless parties, bashes, and impromptu good times since its completion for Frank Sinatra in 1947, Twin Palms Estate also made an elegant hideaway wedding for an elopement (complete with tiny cake) when this pair had to postpone their 3-day weekend wedding extravaganza.

Amber + Nick

Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate is made for swinging lovers

Photography: Matthew David Studio
Planner: The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Luna Design Studios
Cake: Over the Rainbow Desserts

From its towering tangerine entry doors past a concrete block façade, “the Parker” enchants couples and their  guests with hidden courtyards, swinging chairs, and places  to sneak off to for a newlywed moment alone.

David + Oren

Glamorous grooms meet their match at Parker Palm Springs

Photography:  Michael Segal
Photography Planner: COJ Events
Florals: Maggie Jensen Floral Event Design
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Lighting: Perfect Touch
Hair and makeup: Studio M

Paulina + Alex

Starry, starry lights at Indian Wells  Golf Resort

Photography: Matthew David Studio
Planner: COJ Events Florals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals; Planks & Patina
Lighting: The Lighter Side;  Perfect Touch Inc.
Hair and makeup: Jen Plus Colour

After a late afternoon ceremony and a few golden hour photos, this couple’s wedding celebration continued under an illuminated “tent” made of twinkling lights.

laquintacountryclub

While dating, this San Francisco couple often visited Jorja’s parents in Palm Desert. “We were so thrilled to share this special place with the people closest to us,” Jorja says.

Jorja + Jacob

February love blooms in red at La Quinta Country Club

Photography: Lovers of Love
Photography Planner: COJ Events
Florals, lighting, and rentals: Luna Design Studios
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Hair and makeup: Chelsea Nicole Hair and Makeup

Vibrant bougainvillea surrounding Spencer’s ceremony lawn and stone terraces above the pool adds a pop of local color to every occasion. Her all-white bouquet is in perfect contrast.

Anastasia + Jared

Timeless mountainside magic at Spencer’s Restaurant

Photography:  Erica Mendenhall Photography
Florals: My Little Flower Shop
Hair and makeup: Salon 119

