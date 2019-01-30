One of my best friends considers the Coachella Valley her favorite place in the world; she brought me out from L.A., and it quickly became a go-to getaway for me. I usually caravan in with friends, and we’ll drive around for hours taking pictures in front of fun houses with colorful doors. As a designer, the desert palette embodies my aesthetic in every way.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Saguaro Palm Springs
A hotel version of me! Who knew it was possible? Lively and colorful rooms circle a pool, hot tub, lawn games, and alfresco bar. But you’ll find me at El Jefe, the on-site Mexican restaurant and tequila lounge that serves tacos, tortas, and (of course) signature margaritas. Pro tip: Explore the city by bike — the Saguaro Palm Springs offers rentals.
SATURDAY MORNING
Moorten Botanical Garden
This hidden gem of a botanical garden in South Palm Springs opened in 1938 and is still cared for by the same family. In addition to all the plants, Moorten has exhibits with turtles and white doves. Visit early to avoid crowds (and photo shoots) and be sure to tour the “cactarium” green house.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Palm Greens Café
Want to try the best vegan “BLT” wrap ever? Look no further than Palm Greens, my pick for delicious gluten-free and vegan eats in Palm Springs. Find a seat outside, as the cheery patio provides a supremely Instagrammable backdrop.
SATURDAY EVENING
Revivals
You can’t leave Palm Springs until you have visited this thrift store, which, conveniently, neighbors Palm Greens. I always find myself returning home with a few killer vintage pieces; the stock includes everything from hats to midcentury lamps. Prepare to be inspired.
SUNDAY MORNING
Robolights
Are you ready to have your entire world flipped upside down? Robolights by Kenny Irwin will do just that. Kenny is truly a madman, in the best possible way, and his art installation represents a lifetime of work. Go during the day so you can see every little detail and design, and wear a Technicolor outfit to match the surroundings. Visit fb.com/robolights to schedule a tour.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Dazzles
What better way to end your weekend than with a pit stop at Dazzles? If you’re looking for true vintage, this antique store in Palm Springs serves up pieces ranging from art deco to midcentury modern. I find a lot of inspiration here for my designs and especially love their collection of flower pins.