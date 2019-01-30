One of my best friends considers the Coachella Valley her favorite place in the world; she brought me out from L.A., and it quickly became a go-to getaway for me. I usually caravan in with friends, and we’ll drive around for hours taking pictures in front of fun houses with colorful doors. As a designer, the desert palette embodies my aesthetic in every way.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Saguaro Palm Springs

A hotel version of me! Who knew it was possible? Lively and colorful rooms circle a pool, hot tub, lawn games, and alfresco bar. But you’ll find me at El Jefe, the on-site Mexican restaurant and tequila lounge that serves tacos, tortas, and (of course) signature margaritas. Pro tip: Explore the city by bike — the Saguaro Palm Springs offers rentals.