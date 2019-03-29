Palm Springs Weekend: Anastasia Solo

SUNDAY MORNING

DIY Architectural Tour

I always prefer strolling the streets to organized tours. With a short travel window, you’ll get more out of wandering the city at your own pace, meeting people, and feeling like a local. So, grab a cappuccino to go and drive through the Indian Canyons neighborhood of Palm Springs. It feels like a retro movie set with its white minimalistic architecture and bursts of color. Remember to be polite — these are private residences.