SUNDAY MORNING

Wilma & Frieda

No one does comfort food quite like Wilma & Frieda. The flagship El Paseo location has guests spilling out of the entrance from open to close, so a brand-new outpost in downtown Palm Springs is a welcome addition. After a brunch of blackberry-bread-pudding French toast and short-rib Bennys, you’ll be ready to walk off the calories (or perhaps just lay horizontal, poolside).