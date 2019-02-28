I first visited Palm Springs at the ripe old age of 4. Back then, I spent most days chasing my grandparents around palm trees and playing overly competitive games of Marco Polo with my siblings. Those warm afternoons ignited my love affair with the desert, and countless visits later, its sunny midcentury neighborhoods have become my second home.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Korakia Pensione
On a quaint side street in Palm Springs, this hotel offers seclusion while being less than 5 minutes from bustling Palm Canyon Drive. Each room is uniquely adorned with antiques and handmade furniture collected by the owner on his extensive travels. Enjoy two saltwater pools, complimentary breakfast, and bike rentals. Forbes Travel Guide named it one of the “sexiest hotels in America
SATURDAY MORNING
El Paseo Shopping District
Salons, restaurants, and more than 300 stores (including Louis Vuitton, Anthropologie, and Johnny Was) line this mile-long street in Palm Desert. After shopping, find a table on the upstairs patio at Tommy Bahama’s Restaurant & Bar for lunch and a grapefruit-basil martini. The view will not disappoint.
SATURDAY EVENING
The Tropicale
Sit in the always busy Coral Seas Lounge or dine alfresco on the 2,000-square-foot patio. With nightly happy hour, live music, and martinis so full you’ll have to sip them from a steady surface, it’s the perfect place to spend a Saturday night in Palm Springs.
SUNDAY MORNING
Wilma & Frieda
No one does comfort food quite like Wilma & Frieda. The flagship El Paseo location has guests spilling out of the entrance from open to close, so a brand-new outpost in downtown Palm Springs is a welcome addition. After a brunch of blackberry-bread-pudding French toast and short-rib Bennys, you’ll be ready to walk off the calories (or perhaps just lay horizontal, poolside).
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Indian Canyons
Cap off the weekend by exploring the world’s largest California fan palm oasis. Choose from numerous hiking trails varying in difficulty (I love the 4-mile trek through Murray Canyon). An entry fee supports the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation, where these stunning canyons are located.