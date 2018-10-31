My husband and I have escaped to the desert together for longer than I can remember. We love the old-school vibe, beautiful views, and general slow pace, not to mention that our vizsla pup, Louise, can tag along to most spots. Since buying a home in Palm Springs last year, we’ve made a mission of homing in on our favorite places to eat, shop, and hang out. Here are a few.
FRIDAY evening
Copley’s on Palm Canyon
Our favorite part of a weekend in Palm Springs? Well, besides the scenery, it’s got to be the food. We always kick off the weekend with dinner, and Copley’s serves one of the best we’ve found. (Built in the 1940s, it is the former guesthouse of actor Cary Grant.) The outdoor dining patio is spacious yet cozy, the food is delicious, and it’s dog friendly, so Louise is welcome, too.
friday night
High Bar at the Kimpton Rowan
Local hotels have become our preferred spots for late-night (and midday) drinks, and the Rowan has something we love: a rooftop deck. Hang out poolside beneath the stars with some of the yummiest craft cocktails around. Go for the Caged Canary if you’re feeling spicy, or live your best vacation life with a frozen Aperol Spritz.
SATURDAY morning
Downtown Palm Springs
When the cooler weather sets in, there’s nothing better than boutique-hopping downtown. Palm Springs has several new shops, including Free People, Johnny Was, and H&M, and if you meander to the Uptown Design District, you’ll find troves of midcentury-modern delights.
SATURDAY afternoon
Brickworks Bistro
This place is called a “bistro,” but I’ll call it what it really is — the best dang pizza I’ve ever had. While they serve all the classic pies, we’re all about the Prosciutto + Black Mission Fig or the Zombie, which has a ranch dressing base. So good.
saturday evening
Ruben & Ozzy’s Oyster Bar & Grill
After a day of strolling and shopping, we like Ruben & Ozzy’s for a relaxed, casual dinner — no dress code required. The brothers who own this place serve oysters (obviously) along with fresh seafood dishes from fettuccine to fish tacos. Grab a seat at the bar (the best spot in the house) to watch your meal come to life — the entire kitchen is out in the open. Go for the late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close.
SUNDAY morning
Melvyn’s at Ingleside Inn
Is it truly a weekend getaway without Sunday brunch? You can’t beat the swanky patio vibes at Melvyn’s at the storied Ingleside Inn. The menu offers delicious breakfast options (like the traditional eggs Benedict — yum!), but I come here for the Chinese chicken salad … and the bougie people watching, if I’m being honest.