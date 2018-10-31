FRIDAY evening

Copley’s on Palm Canyon

Our favorite part of a weekend in Palm Springs? Well, besides the scenery, it’s got to be the food. We always kick off the weekend with dinner, and Copley’s serves one of the best we’ve found. (Built in the 1940s, it is the former guesthouse of actor Cary Grant.) The outdoor dining patio is spacious yet cozy, the food is delicious, and it’s dog friendly, so Louise is welcome, too.