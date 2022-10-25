Palm Springs: Where to Eat, Drink in the Evenings

Sponsored

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante

440 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs

760-325-4556

johnnycostaspalmsprings.com

Costa’s Ristorante will transport you back to midcentury times. It’s no wonder Frank Sinatra was once a regular at this ﬁne restaurant, which has been honored by Palm Springs Life as Best Italian Restaurant for 11 consecutive years. The Costa family has carried on the legacy of late chef/owner Johnny Costa, who was pals with Sinatra when he moved to Hollywood from New York in the 1960s and a decade later served as the singer’s personal chef at his desert home. Costa’s pedigree lives on in his legendary recipes, including the must-try cioppino.

Bootlegger Tiki

1101 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs

760-318-4154

bootleggertiki.com

Red lights and tiki décor set a sultry vibe for late-night conversations over refreshing rum drinks at this cozy bar known for using craft ingredients. Fruit, herbs, and housemade mix-ins level up the flavor profiles, while garnishes like orchids deliver vacation vibes in spades.