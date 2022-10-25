Palm Springs: Where to Eat, Drink in the Evenings

Sponsored
Peaks Restaurant
1 Tram Way
Palm Springs
760-325-4537
pstramway.com/dining
Named No. 8 on Architectural Digest’s list of the “World’s Best Cliffside Restaurants,” this fine dining destination serves up panoramic views for lunch and dinner atop Mount San Jacinto. It is accessible via the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.
Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
849 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-325-8490
eight4nine.com
Light, bright, and animated by its winsome food, drinks, and guests, Eight4Nine is a place to see and be seen in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. The wildly popular creation of serial restaurateur Willie Rhine and celebrity photographer John Paschal unfolds over 9,000 square feet, with a buzzy lounge featuring a backlit white onyx bar — a comfortable spot for cocktails and small plates — plus a sprawling dining room and romantic patio with the San Jacinto Mountains as its backdrop.
Purple Room
1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-322-4422
purpleroompalmsprings.com
Built in 1960 and located inside Club Trinidad Hotel in Palm Springs, Purple Room remains standing as one of the city’s original Rat Pack hangouts where Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin would drink, dine, and enjoy shows. The vibe and spirit of this intimate supper club are alive and well — and refreshed for the modern era — as owner Michael Holmes and his staff serve craft cocktails, sophisticated cuisine, and live entertainment to a new generation of patrons.
Every weekend, the Purple Room hosts acclaimed cabaret stars for ticketed dinner shows — including a regular raucous parody of the 1963 Judy Garland Show in which Holmes portrays the beloved starlet. There’s no cover on weeknights, which begin with Jazz Happy Hour at 4 p.m., followed by Rat Pack–era music. Bourbon and whiskey fans will flip for the restaurant’s Frank’s Bourbon Bar, showcasing the Coachella Valley’s largest collection of rare and small-batch bourbons and whiskeys.
Johnny Costa’s Ristorante
440 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-325-4556
johnnycostaspalmsprings.com
Costa’s Ristorante will transport you back to midcentury times. It’s no wonder Frank Sinatra was once a regular at this ﬁne restaurant, which has been honored by Palm Springs Life as Best Italian Restaurant for 11 consecutive years. The Costa family has carried on the legacy of late chef/owner Johnny Costa, who was pals with Sinatra when he moved to Hollywood from New York in the 1960s and a decade later served as the singer’s personal chef at his desert home. Costa’s pedigree lives on in his legendary recipes, including the must-try cioppino.
Bootlegger Tiki
1101 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-318-4154
bootleggertiki.com
Red lights and tiki décor set a sultry vibe for late-night conversations over refreshing rum drinks at this cozy bar known for using craft ingredients. Fruit, herbs, and housemade mix-ins level up the flavor profiles, while garnishes like orchids deliver vacation vibes in spades.
Bar Cecil
1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
442-332-3800
barcecil.com
An homage to renaissance man Cecil Beaton, the chic bistro and bar presents a decadent menu with equal attention to quality, flavor, and plating. Items like caviar, homemade pasta, and wagyu steak invite indulgence and play well with a tantalizing menu of mixologist-crafted drinks. Bar Cecil is often booked out well in advance, so make your reservations early to ensure you get a seat (though walk-ins are welcome at the bar). Definitely take a bathroom break while you’re there to check out one of the cheekiest johns in Palm Springs.
PS Air
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 22
Palm Springs
760-327-7701
psairbar.com
Tucked away inside Bouschet, a fine wine and liquor store, this aviation-themed lounge hosts dinner shows and drag brunches in what looks like a retro Pan Am cabin. You’ll sit in airplane seats and enjoy service by a flight attendant. Eats include chips and guac, flatbread pizzas, tri-tip tacos, and “first-class nuts” (aka house-roasted cashews), while libations take on flight-inspired names. Try the Mile High, a blend of vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and muddled grapes served up with a pinot noir float.
V Lounge
600 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs
760-668-9665
Vwinelounge.com
Located in an architecturally significant building complex, about five minutes on foot from downtown Palm Springs, this stylish concept bar specializes in boutique wines, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. Owner James Mortensen’s love for the community’s storied and swanky history plays out in whimsical décor and a cozy vibe. In addition to libations, a delectable bar bites menu includes a variety of shareables like homemade empanadas, artisan flatbreads, bacon-wrapped dates, and the “yummy cake of the week.”