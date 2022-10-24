Palm Springs: Where to Shop

“If you aren’t feeling fabulous when you enter my boutique, you will when you leave,” Monkarsh says. “I am constantly looking for and creating exclusive items that exemplify the fabulous Palm Springs lifestyle so visitors can take a piece of our sunshine home.”

Ever since his first visit to Palm Springs at age 5, the L.A. native has been enamored with the general joie de vivre of this desert playground. Whether browsing for yourself or for a thoughtful gift, Just Fabulous is the spot to start — and satisfy — your search.

Book Signings

In addition to all the coffee table books covering topics from architecture to LGBTQ+ culture, the store hosts frequent book signings that are so popular fans often line up around the block to attend. Past authors include Bob Mackie, Lily Tomlin, and Lisa Vanderpump.