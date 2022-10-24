Palm Springs: Where to Shop

Grace Home Furnishings style spans midcentury modern, Spanish, and updated traditional.
Grace Home Furnishings
1001 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
gracehomefurnishings.com
Located in the Uptown Design District, Grace Home Furnishings provides expert one-on-one interior design services, as well as a curated selection of custom furniture, accessories, rugs, and lighting. Their Grace Home Collection pieces, designed and manufactured in Southern California, are built to order and can be customized.
Founded in 2000 with a ﬂagship location in Los Angeles’ charming and trendy Brentwood Village, the Grace Home Furnishings style spans midcentury modern, Spanish, and updated traditional, and it blends seamlessly with the desert aesthetic.
The brand — named after the owners’ chocolate Labrador retriever, Grace — has completed design projects from Palm Springs to Los Angeles to New York to San Francisco, garnering the attention of such publications as Traditional Home, Architectural Digest, and House Beautiful and such high-proﬁle clients as Madonna and Heidi Klum.
Uptown Design District
North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
visitpalmsprings.com/uptown-design-district-guide
Uptown unfolds like a luxury design tome celebrating the style and panache of both midcentury and modern-day Palm Springs. Chic clothiers like Trina Turk and Candice Held blossom with cheery fabrics in easy-to-wear silhouettes, while vintage and contemporary furnishing showrooms and art galleries attract patrons chasing an interior refresh. It’s an ideal spot to stroll and shop if you’re seeking a design-minded souvenir or gift. When hunger strikes, modern eateries stand at the ready to satisfy. The district is home to the James Beard Award–winning Workshop Kitchen + Bar and the pooch-friendly hangout Boozehounds, plus spiffy restaurants representing a variety of delectable international cuisines.
Just Fabulous
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-864-1300
bejustfab.com
Good vibes and great times begin with a stroll through this chic — and “oh so Palm Springs!” — gift boutique, open for more than 15 years.
Owner Stephen Monkarsh personally curates the collection of merchandise, which ranges from whimsical gifts to sophisticated, limited-edition art and photography. There is a shop section devoted to kids and pets, as well as irreverant greeting cards and unique home décor — including a literal rainbow of Koons-inspired balloon dogs.
“If you aren’t feeling fabulous when you enter my boutique, you will when you leave,” Monkarsh says. “I am constantly looking for and creating exclusive items that exemplify the fabulous Palm Springs lifestyle so visitors can take a piece of our sunshine home.”
Ever since his first visit to Palm Springs at age 5, the L.A. native has been enamored with the general joie de vivre of this desert playground. Whether browsing for yourself or for a thoughtful gift, Just Fabulous is the spot to start — and satisfy — your search.
Book Signings
In addition to all the coffee table books covering topics from architecture to LGBTQ+ culture, the store hosts frequent book signings that are so popular fans often line up around the block to attend. Past authors include Bob Mackie, Lily Tomlin, and Lisa Vanderpump.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY WABI SABI JAPAN LIVING
Owners Osamu Sagara and Darrell Baum.
Wabi Sabi Japan Living
300 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-537-3838
wabisabijapanliving.com
This home goods store in downtown Palm Springs specializes in Japanese tableware, cookware, high-quality kitchen knives, Japanese whisky, sake, and other specialty items for entertaining traditionally seen in Nippon culture.
The guys behind the scenes, Darrell Baum and Osamu Sagara, are well-versed in Japanese design. They travel to Sagara’s home country every year to visit family and friends and also to seek out new products for the store. Their deep passion for the area’s time-honored customs propelled them to open this unique space, so they could introduce the traditions and tools of Japan to their neighbors in Greater Palm Springs.
In addition to the array of authentically crafted houseware products, the retail store features a sake tasting patio, quality forged knives to test, and weekly cooking demonstrations. Stop in to discover the wabi-sabi mindset, which in Japanese, refers to embracing the beauty in imperfection and impermanence.
Peepa’s
120 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-318-3553
peepasps.com
This chic boutique for gifts, clothing, and fun decorative accessories embraces the colorful midcentury modern aesthetic of Palm Springs and encourages everyone to live their life in color.
A large assortment of merchandise includes men’s resort and swimwear, women’s caftans and fashion accessories, tees for kids, wall art, home décor, seasonal items, pool floats, greeting cards, and a wide variety of “perfectly Palm Springs” souvenirs designed by Peepa’s.
Peepa’s is a proud gay-owned business that strives to carry products that are made in America. They regularly bring in new designers and artists that are local and/or exclusive to the store.
Customers rave about the service standards and the store experience, set to a soundtrack of fun, upbeat disco music. It’s the sort of place where you’re free to dance while you shop and twirl around while you’re trying on caftans and oversized sunnies. When you’re at Peepa’s, you know you’re in for a fabulous time.
RTH Shop
191 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-699-8410
rthshop.com
“Style is intuitive, so trust yourself” is the mantra of RTH, a boutique that celebrates cultural diversity through fashion and self-expression. Making headlines in The New York Times, and deemed “the coolest store in America” by GQ Style, the brand produces collections that focus on functional, everyday basics with fun design elements informed by Indigenous tradition.
Market Market
1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
marketmarket.store
The minds behind artisan-focused Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs and Yucca Valley are now poised to open a 40,000-square-foot emporium overflowing with fine vintage and repurposed goods. Beginning in November 2022, Market Market will be your one-stop shop for stylish apparel, accessories, furnishings, and art.
Elizabeth & Prince
800 N Palm Canyon DrIve, Ste. A
Palm Springs
760-992-5800
elizabeth andprince.com
Locally owned, this lifestyle boutique beckons the modern traveler looking to refresh their wardrobe with casual-luxe designs. Locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta focus on womens-wear, while the Palm Springs outpost also stocks menswear.
Crystal Fantasy
268 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-322-7799
crystalfantasy.com
The premier Palm Springs crystal shop since 1987 offers a curated selection of minerals and crystals from around the world, jewelry, candles, books, and home décor as well as psychic and healing arts fairs, drum circles, sound healing, and classes.
The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five
1345 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
theshopsat1345.com
This pretty pink collective of independent retail boutiques, housed in a 1955-built E. Stewart Williams property, vends an assortment of luxury fashion and accessories, furnishings and décor, and fun giftables. Looking to add some Greater Palm Springs flair to your home or office? You’ll discover Moroccan textiles and accessories at Soukie Modern and sculpted cactus planters and architectural pottery at The Backyard. Refresh your wardrobe with a pair of retro designer sunnies from Cabana Eyewear, re-imagined vintage apparel from The Archive, and a chic handcrafted hat at Recapitate.
Thick as Thieves
183 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-832-8350
shopthieves.com
Featuring a unique mix of boho apparel, décor, and handmade goods, this impeccably stocked hole-in-the-wall boutique blends global style with local sensibilities for the best of all things Palm Springs.