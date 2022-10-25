Palm Springs: Where to Stay

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs offers two pools to guests.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY MARGARITAVILLE RESORT PALM SPRINGS
Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs
71600 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-327-8311
Margaritavilleresorts.com
Margaritaville is all about cheeseburgers in paradise and the notion that “It’s five o’clock somewhere.” Although this 398-room resort encourages flip-flops and poolside drinks, it also offers world-class amenities, including the St. Somewhere Spa, which features 18 treatment rooms and a dreamy menu of rejuvenating massages, facials, and body therapies.
Guests take in the tropical vibes at two pools, each offering rentals of daybeds and cabanas that seat up to 10 guests — a perfect place to toast with drinks from the nearby 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.
When it’s time for lunch or dinner, JWB Bar & Grill, Jimmy Buffet’s namesake eatery, satisfies with its steak frites, miso-marinated salmon, Korean-style ribs, and, of course, juicy burgers. Guests also enjoy breakfast at Come Monday Café, cocktails and light bites at License to Chill, and coffee and to-go items at Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs
760-904-5015
rowanpalmsprings.com
The tallest building in downtown Palm Springs lives up to every single one of its seven stories. The Kimpton Rowan’s spacious lobby and beautifully crafted interiors immediately set a casual but sophisticated tone for the experience ahead.
The lobby, with its intimate Window Bar, is one of the property’s many winsome social spaces, which also include the city’s only rooftop pool. The poolside High Bar and restaurant 4 Saints offer awesome 360-degree views. Downstairs, guests gather at Juniper Table, a popular breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot that opens to a courtyard in the heart of downtown.
Soothing rooms emphasize luxury, comfort, and discovery with amenities ranging from USB ports inset in marble nightstands and TVs equipped with screen-casting gear to bathrooms stocked with Atelier Bloem products.
Best of all, the Kimpton Rowan is mere steps from Palm Springs Art Museum and all the boutiques and restaurants along Palm Canyon Drive.
Hotel Zoso
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-325-9676
hotelzosopalmsprings.com
Fall into fun at this spacious property designed with sun-drunk pool days and relaxation in mind.
Your stay begins with a hotel-provided airport shuttle, included in the resort fee to take the stress out of your travel day. A friendly host will check you in to one of 162 desert-inspired guest rooms with comfortable amenities, providing a restful place to escape and recharge. Plus, you’ll have access to a 24-hour fitness room and the central pool, where lounging and day-drinking are happily encouraged, and personal cabanas and daybeds are available.
When you’re ready to hit the town, you are only a few steps away from downtown Palm Springs attractions, bars, shops, and restaurants. But you may never want to leave Hotel Zoso. Delectable on-site food and beverage services will fuel you for an epic night on the property — the lounge and pool areas feature recurring weekly entertainment.
Thursdays through Saturdays, the resort’s Pretty Faces Nightclub pairs top DJs with wacky art for an all-inclusive dance party that draws the prettiest faces in town. Interactive entertainment rounds out the nightly happenings; past
events include drag bingo and karaoke.
With more than 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space, this vibrant property is equipped to host all your events.
The Saguaro
1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-323-1711
thesaguaro.com
Escape your everyday reality and make a splash at the most colorful oasis in the Coachella Valley.
At The Saguaro, you can expect to take full advantage of the indoor-outdoor experience that typifies Greater Palm Springs. Each guest room has a private balcony or patio, and you may even get your own garden. All rooms include Amigo Modern furniture, custom art pieces, and organic bath products and linens.
The sparkling pool is exclusive to hotel guests. Daybeds and cabanas are available for reservation, and the cabanas include a dedicated server, a minifridge, customizable menus, a TV, a fan, and much more.
Margaritas for breakfast? No judgements. El Jefe Desert Cantina stands by to feed your Palm Springs dream: tacos on the lawn, fresh fruit margaritas, daily brunch and happy hour, in-room dining, and a very special speakeasy bar for seasonal cocktails and late-night bites.
The property has a 24-hour fitness center, and your weekend wellness needs are covered with yoga classes, sound baths, and an in-house spa to melt away all those real-world worries. Hang up your car keys and get out to explore the town on complimentary bikes from Priority Bicycles — the hotel is a bike ride away from Palm Springs’ best dining and shops.
Whatever it is you’re looking to celebrate, this hotel excels at throwing parties. The staff is ready and eager to help you plan yours, whether you prefer the action to be poolside, fireside, or mountainside in the spacious Sago Ballroom & Terrace.
Don’t just take our word for it. The Saguaro has been featured in Vogue, ELLE, Dwell, Refinery 29, and Esquire, so you know your vacation will look good here.
Villa Royale
1620 S. Indian Trail
Palm Springs
760-327-2314
villaroyale.com
Once a Hollywood hideaway, Villa Royale has transformed into an influencer magnet with a midcentury club feel and pop art design. Spanish tiles pair with vibrant murals and unique décor in each of the 37 rooms. On-site restaurant Del Rey dishes up a dark and moody atmosphere alongside sumptuous Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine. They will also deliver craft drinks and tapas poolside, whether you’re sunbathing on a chaise lounge or encamped in one of the posh cabanas. And good news for Instagram-famous doggies: Pets get the royal treatment, too.
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows
415 S. Belardo Road
Palm Springs
760-318-3012
avalon-hotel.com
At the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains, this boutique oasis, originally built in 1929, is steeped in stories — like the time Joan Crawford reportedly demanded her room be stocked with French bread and seven packs of cigarettes, three of them already open. Today, the Avalon continues to offer its guests welcome seclusion and a touch of glam. The on-site restaurant and spa live up to luxe expectations, and the property offers access to additional amenities at sister property Ingleside Inn.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
701 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-325-9900
acehotel.com/palm-springs
Hip Ace Hotel sensibilities meet desert living at this laid-back hotel for sojourners who like a splash of retro-cool with their getaway. Eclectic artwork adorns the rooms and public spaces, including the King’s Highway diner and moody Amigo Room bar, which offers plenty of outdoor poolside seating. Frequent events include pool parties, drum circles, and drag bingo.