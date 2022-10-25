Palm Springs: Where to Stay

Guests take in the tropical vibes at two pools, each offering rentals of daybeds and cabanas that seat up to 10 guests — a perfect place to toast with drinks from the nearby 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

When it’s time for lunch or dinner, JWB Bar & Grill, Jimmy Buffet’s namesake eatery, satisfies with its steak frites, miso-marinated salmon, Korean-style ribs, and, of course, juicy burgers. Guests also enjoy breakfast at Come Monday Café, cocktails and light bites at License to Chill, and coffee and to-go items at Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions.

Sponsored

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs

760-904-5015

rowanpalmsprings.com

The tallest building in downtown Palm Springs lives up to every single one of its seven stories. The Kimpton Rowan’s spacious lobby and beautifully crafted interiors immediately set a casual but sophisticated tone for the experience ahead.