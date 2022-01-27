Winds of Change

When it comes to windmills, less is actually more.

While the number of turbines dotting the San Gorgonio pass along Interstate 10 may diminish over the next decade, those you do see are producing as much or even more wind energy, according to Annette Said, marketing manager at Palm Springs Windmill Tours.

For 40 years, since Wintec Energy established the first Southern Californian wind farm in 1982, windmills have been the one constant for travelers coming to the desert looking for respite, relief, and relaxation.