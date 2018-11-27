Palm Springs Women in Film and Television Award Quintet

The 10th annual Palm Springs Women in Film and Television Broken Glass Award Luncheon filled the main ballroom Nov. 5 at Aqua Caliente Casino Resort Spa with an abundance of Hollywood talent, including five extraordinary women who have broken through the glass ceiling and cleared the way for others in entertainment, arts, and philanthropy.

More 200 guests looked enthralled listening to the stories from the presenters and honorees.

Actress Sharon Stone accepted her honors in absentia via video due to an upcoming visit with the Dalai Lama.

Honorees included singer and actress Beverly D’Angelo, entertainer Kaye Ballard, author and journalist Sue Cameron, nonprofit founder Shelby Dunham, and actress Elizabeth McLaughlin.

D’Angelo, the keynote speaker, inspired the audience with her wit, humility, and understanding. Celebrity photographer Michael Childers, a longtime friend of D’Angelo, presented her with The Gena Award.

Luci Arnaz introduced Cameron by saying, “Sue doesn’t need an award — she is one!” Cameron is also the founder of PSWFT and drew appreciation and smiles from the audience as she admitted she deserved this award. Cameron and Arnaz are friends and provided a humorous banter throughout the author’s acceptance speech.

Alison Mayer Sachs, community outreach patient support services director at Eisenhower Medical Center, presented the Humanitarian Award to Dunham of Bighorn BAM. Dunham took a personal challenge and turned it into a miracle that raised more than $8 million to support breast cancer patients in the Coachella Valley.

McGlaughlin, a professional actress since she was 8 years old, received the Rising Star Award. She has starred in Lethal Weapon, Betrayal, Hand of God, and The Clique and will appear next in Big Kill. She is a union activist, national chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Young Performers Committee, and producer of the SAG Awards.

Peter Marshall has known Kay Ballard for 70 years and presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Award.