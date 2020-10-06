How to Rise Above the Pandemic

When she decided to help fight COVID-19, Kula wasn’t quick to make the masks. She did her research, found a pattern, tweaked it for ultimate comfort (and non-foggy glasses) then added a filter pocket so you can add further protection. They are also not your standard blue or black. Her wild, fashionable prints have sold over 300 in three months. She has also given many away.

Kula has expanded her offerings to comfy shift dresses with coordinating masks, luxurious caftans, and soon will be adding unisex lounge pants. She proves being safe and comfy doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice fashion.

etsy.com

Rescued Tails

Pet rescue has always been Wendy Rall’s thing. Originally a New Jersey girl, Rall left after visiting surfing mecca, Cabo.

A graphic designer by trade, Rall designed logos for local Cabo businesses and did pro bono work for The Cabo San Lucas Humane Society where she is credited as a co-founder.

After many years in Cabo, she ended up in Murrieta, and she fell in love. With a horse, a Gypsy Vanner. If you ever saw one, you would understand why. “I had no business buying a horse,” admits Rall. But she learned fast.

She quickly moved to a horse and dog-friendly residence in Joshua Tree where she continued her graphic design career, and started Rescued Tails to promote animal rescue. That’s when the coronavirus hit, and all of her traditional means of income dried up. Rall decided to expand her Rescued Tails brand.

She now makes neck gaiter masks with dog designs, dog-themed dresses, towels, and her favorite, commissioned pop-art pet portraits. They are so Palm Springs mid-mod, you just might squeal.

rescuedtails.com