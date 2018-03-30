For a New Yorker, the desert must have felt like a silent and welcome companion. Pioneertown buildings are earnest and un-modern, but solid. The only real streetlights come courtesy of the high beams on your car. Sometimes it seems there are more horses than people. And the roads are long and meandering, but they’ll always take you where you need to go.

“Any first-timer can tell you, it’s not just the bar, it’s everything that goes along with getting to the bar. Everything. It’s the road you take to get there — that winding, desert road — and then seeing Pioneertown at the end of it,” Celia says. “So many people think they’re lost when they are going up there, and then it turns out they’re not lost at all.”

The friends began spending every New Year’s Eve in Pioneertown, until one year something felt different. That year, the place was under the new ownership of Jay Hauk, a retired airline pilot and family friend.

“There was a guy who bought it for a while,” Gaffney says, “but the community just rebelled. He wanted the staff to wear uniforms and change everything around. It wasn’t right.”

However, Hauk successfully expanded the musical offerings at the Palace, along with manager Jimmy Smith, whetting the High Desert appetite for music under the stars. Outdoor concerts began in 2003, featuring acts like Canned Heat, reggae band Big Mountain, and Eric Burdon & The Animals.

The friends began spending every New Year’s Eve in Pioneertown, until one year something felt different. That year, the place was under the new ownership of Jay Hauk, a retired airline pilot and family friend.

“There was a guy who bought it for a while,” Gaffney says, “but the community just rebelled. He wanted the staff to wear uniforms and change everything around. It wasn’t right.”

However, Hauk successfully expanded the musical offerings at the Palace, along with manager Jimmy Smith, whetting the High Desert appetite for music under the stars. Outdoor concerts began in 2003, featuring acts like Canned Heat, reggae band Big Mountain, and Eric Burdon & The Animals

Not long after the ownership changed hands, Celia and Krantz noticed an ad on the website that said Pappy’s was for sale. Though the friends had fantasized about owning the place, they never imagined it could become a reality. Until it did. The two, along with business partner Marco Rivera, cobbled together credit cards to pay for the bar. (Rivera left the business six months later.)

“When I look back, it’s crazy that we did it,” Celia says. “It was so not incredibly thought out.”

But that’s not the whole story. Lucinda Williams had a part in it too.

“So there was this Lucinda Williams album I listened to every time we went to Pioneertown,” Celia says. “We’d fly out from New York on JetBlue, come out on the weekend, hang out at Pappy’s, and talk to the locals, and every time I would listen to this album.”

That was Car Wheels on a Gravel Road — ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 albums of the ’90s.

“I kept thinking, I have to have Lucinda Williams play a show here,” Celia says. “One weekend, I got on her website, wrote an email, and all of a sudden I had a commitment. So it was like, well, we have to buy the place now because we have a show. It’s all Lucinda Williams’ fault, basically.”

A Nov. 15, 2003, ad in the Hi-Desert Star announced the transition.

“Hi-Desert Publishing Co. welcomes Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace to the Morongo Basin! New owners Linda Krantz, Robin (sic) Celia, and Marco Rivera offer dining, a full bar, and music venue focusing on good food, good service, and a diverse musical experience.”

Harriet Allen gave her blessing to the new owners as well. She told The Press-Enterprise in 2005, “They walked in the front door, and I saw something spiritual about them. And I said, ‘You’re it.’ I felt very much they would be the new generation in Pioneertown.”