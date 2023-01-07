Paradise Road Show Brings Choppers and Hot Rods to the Desert

Against an unrivaled backdrop of palm trees and midcentury architecture, Paradise Road Show brings together motorcycle builders and owners, hot rod enthusiasts, and lovers of all things vintage for a weekend of “wholehearted, wholesome fun.”

Launched by friends Lana MacNaughton (33), Adri Law (32), and Chase Stopnik (37) in 2016, the Palm Springs event expanded last year with a spinoff in Nashville. “Every year the event grows so much,” Law enthuses. “We are expecting up to 4,000 people to pass through the event this year.”

Join the crowds Jan. 27–29 at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs to scope out award-winning rides, jam to live music, and pick up some retro swag. Here, Law gives us the scoop on this year’s happenings.