Randy Araiza can tell you where she’ll be on her next birthday, and the one after that. She works on her birthday, as a rule. That’s how she likes it.
In the high-profile events industry, a party is a party. Even if it’s not your party. At Parker Palm Springs, soirées book two years out and Hollywood’s elite slip in and out through a private entrance.
“I take care of these events as if they’re my own,” Araiza says. Across 13 acres hidden behind the resort’s walls, she orchestrates any vision in tandem with each host’s hired event planner. “That doesn’t take effort. It’s just because I love what I do.”
Averaging 60 events a year, Araiza courts clients from inquiry to last call. She channels their yen for spinning-teacup rides and Ferris wheels, whiskey bars and champagne-and-chocolate stations, vegan menus, Chinese tea ceremonies, and the occasional elephant.
This month, Araiza’s work with the Parker chef and the Palm Springs International Film Festival will culminate in a themed organic menu for Variety’s annual Creative Impact Awards breakfast.
On her days off, her hubby, who happens to be a chef and restaurant manager, pours her a glass of wine and makes her a memorable meal.
“I also like to have small dinner parties,” Araiza says. “I should probably not do that [for relaxation], but I have a lot of energy. And when this is all you know…” Life’s a party, and every night is a celebration.