Randy Araiza

Catering/Sales Manager

Parker Palm Springs

4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

theparkerpalmsprings.com

Randy Araiza can tell you where she’ll be on her next birthday, and the one after that. She works on her birthday, as a rule. That’s how she likes it.

In the high-profile events industry, a party is a party. Even if it’s not your party. At Parker Palm Springs, soirées book two years out and Hollywood’s elite slip in and out through a private entrance.

“I take care of these events as if they’re my own,” Araiza says. Across 13 acres hidden behind the resort’s walls, she orchestrates any vision in tandem with each host’s hired event planner. “That doesn’t take effort. It’s just because I love what I do.”