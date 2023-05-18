Parker Palm Springs Hosts Wedding With a Touch of Whimsy

Parker Palm Springs provided a whimsical, mid-mod backdrop for Angela and Julie’s happily ever after — a long twime coming after a two-year engagement and 13 years together pre-proposal. “We met 27 years ago,” Angela recalls. “I immediately knew she was the one, and I proceeded to tell all my friends that I would be with her someday. Timing is everything.”

“Her zest for life inspires me and definitely keeps me on my toes,” says Julie, who proposed to Angela at home in Phoenix, Arizona, the day before the couple left for a getaway to Spain. She handmade a book documenting their love story in which the final page popped the question. “Compared to our wedding festivities,” Julie says, “it was perfectly simple, private, and romantic.”

Working with the Parker’s catering/sales manager — and “planner extraordinaire” — Randy Araiza, the pair went all out to make the long weekend super personal and packed with activity for the whole family. “The first time we walked into the Parker, we felt it captured us,” Julie says, “the desert feel of Arizona; the midcentury, funky feel of Palm Springs; and the easy-going yet top-scale vibe.”