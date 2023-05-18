Parker Palm Springs Hosts Wedding With a Touch of Whimsy

Palm Springs added a dash of mid-mod whimsy to this wedding.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MICHAEL SEGAL
Parker Palm Springs provided a whimsical, mid-mod backdrop for Angela and Julie’s happily ever after — a long twime coming after a two-year engagement and 13 years together pre-proposal. “We met 27 years ago,” Angela recalls. “I immediately knew she was the one, and I proceeded to tell all my friends that I would be with her someday. Timing is everything.”
“Her zest for life inspires me and definitely keeps me on my toes,” says Julie, who proposed to Angela at home in Phoenix, Arizona, the day before the couple left for a getaway to Spain. She handmade a book documenting their love story in which the final page popped the question. “Compared to our wedding festivities,” Julie says, “it was perfectly simple, private, and romantic.”
Working with the Parker’s catering/sales manager — and “planner extraordinaire” — Randy Araiza, the pair went all out to make the long weekend super personal and packed with activity for the whole family. “The first time we walked into the Parker, we felt it captured us,” Julie says, “the desert feel of Arizona; the midcentury, funky feel of Palm Springs; and the easy-going yet top-scale vibe.”
A Tacos and Tequila welcome party for the entire guest list kicked off the three-day affair and included a surprise skit for the couple starring all of their family members. During the ceremony, their three nieces sang and played guitar, and they hired multiple musicians to play during the wedding and reception. “Angela and I spent countless hours choosing the best groups of live entertainers and songs to capture our love and life together,” Julie says.
Their motto throughout the process: “Do you together.” The result, the couple enthuses, is a lifetime of memories filled with lots and lots of love.
“Be wedded to each other, not to traditions that are not reflective of you as a couple. We didn’t do a wedding cake, we did a first look alone, and we walked down the aisle together.”
Coordination by Artisan Event Floral Décor; music by Restring Violinists, Cameron Radke, and LA Allstars; hair by Katherine Hayes Hair; makeup by Makeup by Keturah; paper goods and Champagne wall by Tasha Rae Designs; gowns by The White House Bridal Boutique and Cleo and Clementine.