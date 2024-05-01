Parker Palm Springs Wedding for TV Producer Leans Into Fantasy

Monique and Mike.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
They say love is a marathon, not a sprint — and for Monique, an executive producer for an unscripted TV show, it began with a jog through her neighborhood, where she met more than just a workout buddy.
It was Father’s Day 2017, the first since Monique’s father passed. He’d been a marathon runner, so to honor his memory, Monique laced up her shoes for an early morning dash around Harlem’s St. Nicholas Park. Along the way, a handsome, shirtless runner caught her eye.
Enter Mike, a real estate broker, who noticed Monique too. As Mike tells the story: “Coming down the hill, I saw the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life and thought if I ever saw her again, I was going to make sure to introduce myself.”
Later, they ran into each other at the supermarket. They’ve been together ever since.
For their walk down the aisle, the couple left behind the hum of New York City and opted to settle into the grounding energy of the desert.
“Everything from the mountains to the desert colors to the arid heat tap into a place that calms me,” Monique says.
The two advised their guests that the vibe was “White Lotus, but make it Palm Springs,” with the luxe, eclectic aesthetic provided by the Parker Palm Springs. “The Parker is a magical wonderland that didn’t need a lot of extra fanfare to transform into the perfect place to get married,” Monique shares, with live music during the ceremony and dance tracks provided by DJ MOS.
And since they got married on the anniversary of the day they met, what else could Monique and Mike do? They woke up early and went for a run.
Planning by Bee Loved Weddings & Events.
Catering by Parker Palm Springs.
Flowers, rentals, and lighting by Luna Design Studios.
Music by DJ MOS and Shameka of Sonic Sommelier.
AV by Music Media Entertainment.
Makeup by Bradford Knight.
Hair by Ameenah Mohammad.
Officiating by Kenya Cabine.