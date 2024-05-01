Parker Palm Springs Wedding for TV Producer Leans Into Fantasy

They say love is a marathon, not a sprint — and for Monique, an executive producer for an unscripted TV show, it began with a jog through her neighborhood, where she met more than just a workout buddy.

It was Father’s Day 2017, the first since Monique’s father passed. He’d been a marathon runner, so to honor his memory, Monique laced up her shoes for an early morning dash around Harlem’s St. Nicholas Park. Along the way, a handsome, shirtless runner caught her eye.