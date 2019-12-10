Leeds & Son Host Patek Philippe Reception

Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers hosted an exclusive evening of watches showcasing the 2019 Basel Collection of Timepieces by Patek Philippe. The finest of timepieces were presented at Bighorn Steak House along with demonstrations by three master watchmakers from Patek Philippe.

Patek Philippe and Leeds & Son demonstrated the craftsmanship and elegance of the timepieces collection. Riki Stein, vice president of Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers, welcomed guests and honored the over 35 year partnership with the timepiece company.

Guests also enjoyed the fine culinary offerings of Bighorn Steak House, fine wines and specialty custom ice sculptures and dessert presentations.

