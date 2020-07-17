Personal Matters

“This is my midcentury: Billy Haines,” he says, pointing to an upholstered chair in a green botanical inspired pattern that’s one of the many pieces by the legendary L.A. designer William “Billy” Haines, about whom Dragonette is particularly ardent. As for the desert’s signature style, he explains, midcentury modern “has never been my aesthetic. That’s not to say I wouldn’t have a piece or two that appeals to me, but it’s just not my focus. I’ve always been more interested in the decorative, soft modern.”

Names of leading 20th-century design figures roll off Dragonette tongue as he identifies items of particular interest. In addition to Haines, work by T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings, Tommi Parzinger, Robsjohn-Gibbings, and Paul T. Frankl make for glamorous visual dialogues when juxtaposed with contemporary goods. And he always has a particular affinity for high–low design challenges, and mixing authentic antiques with new objects. “I love being able to pull it off,” he says. “The trick is if you can’t tell.”

While Dragonette is still getting to know the many nuances of the Coachella Valley market, he says, “I have no intention of sacrificing what I like or how I want things to look, or my taste.” He keeps busy with private interior design clients through his Dragonette Studio arm, too. “My tastes have evolved, thank God. Now, I’m interested in interpolating new product that has integrity, and that speaks to my aesthetic.”