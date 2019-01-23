The ninth annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament will return to the desert once again from February 28-March 3, bringing in more than 75 stars, songwriters and rock legends for a weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events.

The event has grown to become “St. Jude Week in the Desert,” all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The Warburton is the top highest grossing golf tournament for St. Jude nationwide, and surpassed its goal yet again last year – raising more than $8 million in its 8 years of existence.

Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton, perhaps best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous movie roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick, Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove and Planes: Fire & Rescue, and DreamWorks’ Mr. Peabody & Sherman, brings together many of his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert raising much-needed funds for kids battling pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.