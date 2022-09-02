Touching Tribute

Patti Grundhofer will be honored posthumously as this year’s Outstanding Philanthropist at November’s National Philanthropy Day (NPD) in the Desert. The original announcement was made in May of 2022 along with her fellow honorees by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). Her unexpected passing on Aug. 28 at her home in Montana has left a heartfelt sadness on her friends and the non-profits that she and her late husband Jack touched through their foundation.

“The Coachella Valley will sorely miss Patti. She put her heart and soul into researching every nonprofit’s impact and the essential resources for them to achieve optimal success for those they served,” says Kristin Bloomer, president of AFP. We look forward to celebrating her impressive life and charitable spirit that led us to select her as 2022’s Outstanding Philanthropist.”

For more than 20 years, Grundhofer made a profound impact on the lives of countless children, students, adults and seniors. In February 2020, Eisenhower Health unveiled the Patti and Jack Grundhofer Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services Center. This season, The Living Desert will introduce the new $10-million entrance plaza is named “The Patti and Jack Grundhofer Plaza.”

Since Jack’s passing in 2021, Patti has continued the couple’s philanthropic goals as executive director of the Grundhofer Charitable Foundation. She donated intentionally, learning about and getting involved with each project she supported to ensure her philanthropy had the greatest possible effect. The Grundhofer’s supported more than 25 local nonprofits and have donated millions of dollars to support their missions. They have funded lifesaving medical equipment, scholarships, meals for families, jobs for the homeless, women’s health initiatives, the performing arts and many more causes. Organizations as varied as AAP – Food Samaritans, Coachella Valley Symphony, Loma Linda University Children’s Health, and The Girlfriend Factor benefited from Patti’s generosity.

“Philanthropy is not just about the money; it’s about using whatever resources, time and talent you have at your fingertips and applying them to improve your community,” says Josh N. Zahid, NPD Chairman. “Our Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild greatly benefitted from Patti’s sound decision to care for our patients, the clinicians, the families and ultimately the community. We look forward to celebrating Patti’s legacy and we have invited her closest friends to share favorite stories and honor her memory.”

NPD Awards will be presented at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 by Emcee Patrick Evans from KESQ News Channel 3 at the Renaissance Esmeralda in Indian Wells. Palm Springs Life is the Virtual Media Sponsor.

