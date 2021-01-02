Simple Truth

Look at a current cocktail menu and you’ll likely see wet and wild creations with a long list of unconventional ingredients — herb-infused syrups, exotic juices, or tinctures derived from that darling of the cannabis world, CBD. While these flashy drinks become more common, their understated counterpart, the classic cocktail, is proving itself the comeback kid of the bar world.

Sure, there’s always been demand for stalwarts like the Manhattan and the martini, especially in the Coachella Valley, where the Rat Pack made that triangular stemmed glass a staple of the good life. More bars are going back to basics with expansive classic cocktails focusing on high-quality liquors, eschewing mass-produced booze in favor of small-batch spirits, along with proper ice and vintage-style glassware. They’re also putting their own spins on classics, tweaking a recipe while retaining the integrity of the original.

“Back in the day, cocktails were starting to get silly. I blame the apple martini,” says Paul O’Halloran, owner of Paul Bar/Food in Palm Springs. “Drinks started to get five to six different ingredients. They were making crazy sweet, sweet drinks. There was too much going on. A drink can’t be balanced when you have too many ingredients.”

Meanwhile, a traditional cocktail has only three components:



• The Base. This is the main spirit and what makes a drink a gin cocktail versus a whiskey cocktail versus a brandy cocktail. It’s also the driving force in determining what else to use to build the drink.



• The Modifier. This ingredient is the (usually alcoholic) component that complements the base spirit without drowning it out. Think of a fortified wine like vermouth, an apéritif like Campari, or a flavor-forward liqueur. It can also be a fresh fruit juice in sour drinks.



• The Aromatic. Also known as an accent or perfume, this component usually makes up the smallest portion of a cocktail, but packs a fragrant punch, rounding out the recipe and putting the finishing touch on a drink. An oft-used aromatic comes in the form of a few drops of bitters but the category can also include simple syrup or a citrus rind.

The mixing method is another critical element: The decision whether shake or stir a cocktail isn’t an arbitrary one. “In general, you’ll shake anything with juice,” says Faith Schroeder, director of food and beverage at Sands Hotel & Spa and its Pink Cabana restaurant in Indian Wells. “Something like a whiskey sour with a high lemon juice content will be shaken, while a drink like a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned is generally stirred because it’s mostly liquor and you don’t want to cloud the liquor by diluting it too much by shaking it.”

Here’s a cheat sheet on the anatomy of three tried-and-true cocktails that have weathered the trends and never given up their seat at the bar.