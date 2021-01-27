Against All Odds

“We don’t really know much about Williams’ office or how he worked with colleagues,” notes architect, author, and preservationist Alan Hess. “What we do know is that Williams was the senior [by 20 years] and more established architect, with good connections to Hollywood. Jones was younger [and] was being recognized as an up-and-coming modern architect. Williams had already moved away from his earlier reputation for traditional designs and to modern designs, so they were both going in the same direction. There are elements of both men’s ideas in their Palm Springs collaboration.”

In 1947, they teamed up to create the additions to the Palm Springs Tennis Club. Commissioned by owner Pearl McCallum McNamus, the duo transformed the existing structure by using wood and stone to bring the interior and exterior spaces into harmony, a vision shared by other desert modernists from Albert Frey to Donald Wexler. Their relatively modest, initial proposal and design grew (along with the budget) to include the Bougainvillea Room, the swimming and tennis spaces, a main dining room, and an outdoor dining area. Williams, who had a reputation for innovation and employing new technologies, made liberal use of concrete for its elasticity and insulative qualities, as well as expanses of glass to bring the beauty of the desert closer to those inside the rooms and a new innovation called central air conditioning.

The next year saw the completion of the Town & Country Center on Palm Canyon Drive. Named after the eponymous restaurant that dominated the project, the shopping center, according to the Paul Revere Williams Project website, was made up of “three two-story buildings with flat roofs and steel frames, constructed around pedestrian arcades and a landscaped, open-air central courtyard. The building that housed the restaurant also included a newspaper office, various retail shops, offices of the Palm Springs Corporation, administrative suites for the center’s owner, and four residential apartments.” The entry about the projects describes how the restaurant “featured natural wood finishes and iconic Eames furnishings. Williams and Jones used wood dividers, intricate vertical trellis, and planters to split the large open area into intimate spaces.”

Brooke Hodge, former director of architecture and design at the Palm Springs Art Museum, explains, “The Town & Country Center was an early and interesting mixed-use project. It was a new retail concept at the time and the various uses were well knit together. It reminds me of Williams and Jones’ work at the [Palm Springs] Tennis Club — similar exterior staircase and plaza elements. It should be preserved because it was an early example of an outdoor shopping center and was a focal point of downtown Palm Springs at the time.”