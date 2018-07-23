Although Paul Revere Williams carved out a prolific career, his rightful place among great U.S. architects did not come during his lifetime.

Based in Los Angeles, Williams left his mark in Palm Springs as co-author of a pair of historic structures: The Tennis Club (1946) and the Town and Country Center (1948). He also designed an extensive remodel of El Mirador Hotel (1952) and a desert home for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz at Thunderbird Country Club (1954).

Williams died in 1980, but recent events have given greater attention and accolades to his work.