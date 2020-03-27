Breaking the Sound Barrier

Tollett said he’d see me Saturday in Indio, but we had no specific appointment. When he didn’t reply to my texts and emails by 11:30 that morning, I packed a book and sack lunch, drove to his neighborhood, and found a place to park after talking my way through security. Waiting for Tollett has become routine, but, unlike waiting for Godot in the absurdist play by Samuel Beckett, Tollett has always rewarded my patience with journalistic bounties.

Tollett revolutionized the music industry in 1999 when he and partner Rick Van Santen produced the first Coachella, reviving the festival traditions of Monterey and Woodstock. Its success changed the way people experienced live music. A whole circuit of summer festivals blossomed by 2004 as a younger generation realized that instead of spending $25 to watch one or two artists, you could pay another $50 and see 100 acts.

Tollett said he’d see me Saturday in Indio, but we had no specific appointment. When he didn’t reply to my texts and emails by 11:30 that morning, I packed a book and sack lunch, drove to his neighborhood, and found a place to park after talking my way through security.