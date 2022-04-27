Paula Abdul Is Forever Your Girl

Since you mentioned being a Lakers Girl, what's your opinion of the series Winning Time, in which you're portrayed by actress Carina Conti?

I'm getting a big kick out of it. It is unauthorized, so there are lots of liberties taken, but I can tell you, seeing John C. Reilly as Dr. Jerry Buss just puts the biggest smile on my face. He's amazing. I got to meet Carina Conti. She is a sweetheart. We met by accident. Literally, it just happened to be where we were at the same place at the same time, and she was so charming and that's how I found out that this was even happening. It's been a hoot. It really has. I mean, the actors are pretty darn great, but I will say, there are lots of liberties taken for entertainment purposes. But that's all the magic of it too.

You have a milestone birthday coming up this summer [Abdul will turn 60 on June 19]. Are you being reflective about what you've already accomplished or are you looking forward to what's to come?

I'm looking forward to celebrating. I want to celebrate with my closest, nearest and dearest friends and family. I don't know exactly what we're doing. I know that my sister's trying to plan something behind my back, but that never really works out. I always find out. I'm the worst. I can guess exactly what's going to happen, and they hate that, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut and let my friends and family set it up and put on the milestone birthday.

Can we hope to hear new music in the future?

I actually am working on new music right now, as we speak. I'm doing different songs that I have co-written, songs that I haven't written, that I love the producers and writers that wrote them. I'm doing up-tempo stuff you can groove too and I'm excited about it. I'm doing it for fun, but I know that when I do things out of my heart for fun, the magic starts there. It's when there's pressure on me, I deliver, but it might not be the best of experiences so I'm enjoying my time and curating some cool stuff.