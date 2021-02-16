Instant Messaging

“When you put a prayer in it, you never know when it's going to go up. And in this project, you pause, you have an intention, and then you have an action.The process is what's important right there, not so much that it shows up but that we've taken time to get out of ourselves to think about good things that can happen in the world. And it starts with us.”

Crown chats more with Palm Springs Life about the installation and how it fits into her path as an artist.

Give me some context to this installation and its inspiration?

When the music stopped just a year ago, I was here in the valley. I was here without any of my supplies. And I just knew as part of my routine, I had to start making art and I used copy paper. I was exploring this idea of these Tibetan prayer wheels, and the idea that you put positive affirmations in these wheels and you walk along them and rotate them as sort of meditational act. And the top is open until all of the positive thoughts, prayers, go up into the world. So that was one. It's how do you change the mindset into something positive and starting every day with what what's not wrong. I've been working on these paintings based on a Japanese epigram. And the idea is you rotate this object — there's going to be dark, there's going to be light, and there's going to be a cycle.

How did you pick Presage as the site?

I started looking around, and the owner of the store, Micheal Corliss, and I started talking and I said, “I don't need this much space, but if I could use it I will make sure and put all sorts of protective materials and just start working.” There are mannequins out in the front, there are old signs, and in the center of this store is a pink column. And I thought, I'm going to start with that lit pink column. And the project evolves where I'm wrapping these lenses around the columns. And then I thought, let's make this an interactive project.