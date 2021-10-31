Just Desserts

How have you navigated the pandemic, and has it changed the way you approach your business of cake making?

Before the pandemic, I had set up doing cake decorating lessons in my home and it was flourishing. I had scheduled cake decoration lessons from January of 2020 till June, four to five days a week. Then COVID came and everything shut down. Switching to Zoom was not possible, because I had all the supplies and people do not have all the tools at home. Going virtual was not an option. I was lucky to live in New York City. Even after a lot of people left the city, there were still people here that wanted some cakes. I was able to still do a few cakes during the crisis.

Even without having an order, I would make sure that I made at least two to three cakes a week just to keep posting and showing people my style and my creativity. I have to say, living in the city, business is coming back. I just had my first big cakes orders, through the pandemic I made mostly six-inch round cakes, because people weren't supposed to meet in larger groups. Now, I get orders for large cakes for 30-50 people again.

The pumpkin and spice checkerboard cake with maple cream cheese you will prepare, where did you get the idea for it?

I feel pumpkin spice is in too many places. It just drives me crazy how it's overused, but it still is delicious. This spice cake is one of my most favorite cakes, there are memories involved from my childhood, the taste just stuck with me. And fast forward years later, I got this pumpkin whoopie pie, and I remember tasting it and I thought, ‘Oh my God, this tastes just like the donut I had when I was little.’ You know how taste and smell can spur those memories? I remember being a little girl standing on the side of the street, eating that donut, thinking, ‘God, I love this.’

I asked a friend who worked at the supermarket, ‘What's going on in this cream cheese?’ I couldn't figure out what it was myself. She said, ‘I’m not supposed to tell you, but it's maple extract.’ That inspired me to take those two tastes together. In my heart, I love the spice cake, the pumpkin and maple taste. I combined them in one cake. When you slice into the cake, it's such a cool surprise: "Oh, look at the checkerboard." It's actually so crazy easy to do.