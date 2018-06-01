My family has had a place in the Coachella Valley since the early 1950s, making the desert my second home. I’ve seen its evolution in the past few decades, and I love how the area retains a vintage aesthetic. I have a sweet spot in my heart for any place that has history, charm, and lets dogs dine with you, and Greater Palm Springs has all that and much more.

friday afternoon

L’Horizon Palm Springs

Though my family has a house here, I usually opt to stay at one of the boutique hotels in the heart of Palm Springs, such as L’Horizon. This historic property makes you feel like you’ve traveled back in time to lounge poolside with Marilyn Monroe. And after a full day of traveling, nothing beats a late afternoon soaking in some much-needed vitamin D.