Ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to a Trio of Exceptional Restaurants

Winter is peak season to dine with the stars, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station — recently restored to architect E. Stewart Williams’ original vision — beckons both nature explorers and diners to the great heights of Mount San Jacinto State Park.

Perched 8,516 feet above the desert cactuses and California fan palms, the station’s Lookout Lounge, Pines Café, and Peaks Restaurant provide unparalleled views of the Coachella Valley, earning the latter a spot on Architectural Digest’s 2017 list of “13 of the World’s Best Cliffside Restaurants.”

This time of year, a ride on the rotating Palm Springs Aerial Tramway offers views of Chino Canyon and snow-capped summits. To complement the landscape and winter chill, world-class chef John Fritch has prepared a seasonal menu that’s “heartier, more comfort style,” he says, noting that simple, quality ingredients influence his style of cooking.