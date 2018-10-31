After opening its doors on Aug. 31, Peepa’s held its grand opening party Oct. 19. It was finally time to pop some bubbly and celebrate the new lifestyle shopping experience in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, member of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, and congressional and senate representatives congratulated owner, Jeff Witthuhn on the opening of his new business.

The ribbon cutting kicked off an evening of shopping, sipping champagne and delicious appetizers made by local resident Karl Raaum. The event hosted well over 150 people, mostly local residents, and went well past its 7 p.m. end time.

Shop the store Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Peepa’s

108 S. Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-318-3553

peepasps.com