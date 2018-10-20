Witthuhn, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, relocated to Palm Springs in January 2016 and was instantly inspired by the beauty and energy. He had a long-time dream of opening his own lifestyle boutique.

“After living in Palm Springs a couple of years, I felt the dynamic tourism growth in Palm Springs was the perfect environment to launching my own shop,” says Witthuhn.

He explains that the name of the store was “my way to honor my grandfather; Peepa was his nickname. I feel I can keep his spirit close.”

Witthuhn uses Instagram to curate the collection of products at Peepa’s including unique home décor pieces, featuring lamps from LA designer Luke Hobbs, artwork by Michael Turchin (Lance Bass’s husband), Frankie Payne (celebrity hairstylist).