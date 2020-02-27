The Rising Action

As can I. That admission would have shamed me before I tasted one of Arnaud’s baguettes. (I thought the breads of her predecessor were pretty awesome, but they pale in comparison. I could curl up with one of her warm Gruyere baguettes under the table and not emerge for hours.) The simple fact is that no American bread, whether Wonder or La Brea Bakery, uses as superior a base ingredient: Rouge Label milled white flour from a small milling operation in France. It is 60 percent more expensive to use this French wheat than its American version, and the Meyers import 10 tons of it every year.

Arnaud, who uses different flours for pastries and bread, says flours are seasonal and react differently with water. When she arrived in Palm Springs, the first thing she did was test how the flour reacts in this atmosphere. She begins some of her dough the day before at the end of her shift, and others she mixes when she arrives each morning around 1 a.m. For some of her dough, she adds yeast, but others are only flour and water and she leaves to “auto rise,” a process that can take one to four hours, depending on the flavor she wants to develop. Most the dough rests 24 hours in order to develop the maximum amount of flavor.

The sun has only begun to suggest itself in the east when Arnaud wheels a tall rack toward a large kneading table. at Peninsula Pastries. She takes lengths of couche, untreated flax linen inundated with flour, and as she effortlessly — at what seems like lightning speed — forms her baguettes, weighing each so that every loaf is uniform and laying the shaped dough in fold of the couche. Then, she folds the couche so that the baguettes retain their shape before baking. Depending on the day, she’ll make between 20 and 40 baguettes. She also makes boules and several miches (batards).