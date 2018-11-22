How do they do it? How are Penn Fraser Jillette and Raymond Joseph Teller — known professionally, and much more concisely, as the internationally uber-successful comedic magic duo Penn & Teller — continually able to conjure new feats of magic so breathtaking, so dangerous, so awe-inspiring, and sometimes just so utterly outrageous, year after year?

Ah, but that would be telling, wouldn’t it? As every magic purist, practitioner, and pundit knows, a magician never reveals his or her secrets.

Even so, we heartily suggest you book your tickets now to see just what Penn & Teller will come up with next during their thrill-ride of a performance at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. USA Today has described the show as “deliciously unsettling”; fans insist it’s pure genius.

Though Teller remains consistently mum on the subject — actually, he remains consistently mum on pretty much every subject, as his role in the duo is essentially a verbally silent yet coy reactant and instigator — Penn is the partner who embraces the nuances of language and comedy with the verve and brio of a seasoned carnival barker.

With a record-setting 17-year-plus run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Penn & Teller are no strangers to the visual arts. The duo has worked in tandem together for more than 40 years and long hosted, produced, and performed in a number of hit TV series of their own making. Showtime’s myth-debunking docuseries Penn & Teller: Bulls—! is eight seasons strong, while The CW’s current reality-competition show Penn & Teller: Fool Us recently completed another successful summer-broadcast run wherein contestants vie for a chance to appear in the magicians’ Las Vegas stage show.