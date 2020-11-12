Few movies are more challenging to shoot than an old-style Busbee Berkeley Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musical. Merge the genre with a dark period drama, and you have Pennies From Heaven (1981).

Set in the Great Depression, a sheet music salesman and a schoolteacher escape their miserable lives through song and dance. Directed by Herbert Ross (The Goodbye Girl, Footloose, Steel Magnolias), the film starred Steve Martin and Bernadette Peters and featured costumes by the legendary designer, and Palm Springs resident, Bob Mackie.

“I loved doing it — I got nominated for it — but I don’t think anyone saw it,” Mackie says, referring to his third Academy Award nomination for costume design and the disappointing box office results. The movie cost $20 million to make and earned only $6 million.

It was a remake of eponymous movie starring Bing Crosby that also used classic dance numbers like those made famous by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Astaire hated the new version, according to a biography on his life by Tim Satchell. “They don’t realize that the ‘30s were a very innocent age … it makes you cry it’s so distasteful,” he said, adding that every scene was “cheap and vulgar.”

There was no mistaking its darkness. “The story is so strange, so twisted, so mean-spirited,” Mackie says, “but fabulous in other ways.”