3. AC3 Restaurant + Bar

Palm Desert

The epicurean minds behind Trio and the swanky Copley’s on Palm Canyon joined forces to open AC3 at the brand-new Hotel Paseo. The posh-casual restaurant’s bar and surrounding patio overlook the bustling shopping boulevard El Paseo.

ac3palmdesert.com

4. The Nest, Indian Wells

It’s always a party at The Nest. Established in 1965, the mid-valley destination draws a mature crowd that knows how to have a good time. There’s dinner, sure — dishes with an Eastern European influence — but the real action unfolds in the piano bar and on the dance floor. Locals arrive in droves for the nightly entertainment, and there’s often a long line to get in.

gotothenest.com

5. Tyler’s Burgers, Palm Springs

Rustic-chic wooden tables and a charming covered patio set the stage for conversations among strangers and the opportunity to make new friends. Perched on South Indian Canyon Drive at the tip of Palm Springs’ La Plaza shopping center, Tyler’s occupies a former Greyhound bus depot built in 1936. The ambiance is welcoming and simple, inspired by a Venice Beach hamburger stand that owner Diana Diamico remembers fondly from childhood. Homemade slaw and potato salad are a hit alongside loaded hamburgers, turkey burgers, and veggie options, as well as dogs and sandwiches. Open for lunch.

tylersburgers.com

6. Revel Public House, Palm Springs

Located between the Architecture + Design Center and Starbucks Reserve, a spot known for Spanish-American fare and tapas is undergoing a name change and a makeover. Formerly Alicante, the restaurant’s upbeat-sports-bar vibe is only getting stronger. A new emphasis on craft beer includes exclusive suds produced by Mason Ale Works, out of San Marcos, under the label Palm Springs Brewing Co. Sip on the airy patio as the downtown characters bustle past your table.

760-325-9464